MOREHEAD CITY — Three county students are on their way to becoming teachers thanks to scholarships presented Friday through a partnership between the Big Rock Foundation and Carteret County Public School Foundation.
The 2023 recipients are Cealest Gillikin and Daisy Beck from East Carteret High School and Brayden Stephens from Croatan High School.
Officials from the Big Rock Foundation and Carteret County Public School Foundation presented the scholarships to the students during a brief ceremony at Big Rock Landing on the Morehead City Waterfront.
The three recipients will receive funds for tuition and books toward a degree in education, to be completed in partnership with Carteret Community College and a corresponding university within the North Carolina University system. Recipients of the scholarship commit to return to teach within the Carteret County public school system for four years upon earning a teaching degree.
Beck, who will attend CCC in the fall and wants to become an exceptional children’s teacher, said she was excited to be a recipient. Once she completes her prerequisites at CCC, she plans to transfer to UNC-Wilmington to complete her degree.
“It means a lot. It means I don’t have to worry about what I am going to pay for school when I get out,” she said.
Stephens, who wants to teach history or physical education, agreed. He plans to attend CCC in the fall and is still deciding where he will attend his final two years.
“It means a lot to be able to come back and teach in the county that has helped me become who I am today,” he said.
Gillikin, who plans to be a high school English teacher, too, said receiving the scholarship was a big deal for her. She will also attend CCC, then transfer to UNC-Wilmington to complete her teaching degree.
“It means everything to me,” she said. “It’s giving me a bright future and the ability to give back to my community.”
Also on hand Friday were Molly Arnold and Grace Fulcher, who were the 2022 recipients. Arnold is attending East Carolina University and Fulcher is attending CCC.
Arnold is on track to be the first Big Rock Teaching Fellows recipient who will graduate and receive her teaching degree from ECU in the summer of 2024.
Students picked as recipients were selected based on their applications and an interview process.
The Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship was established in November 2021 with a $200,000 lead gift from the Big Rock Foundation’s grant committee following the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in June 2021.
Tommy Bennett, chairman of the charitable giving committee for the Big Rock Foundation, said, “The reason we do this is we want to see our community prosper and grow. The teachers and students are very important. We are investing in our local community and it’s very rewarding for us being able to offer this opportunity to our students.”
Carteret County Public School Foundation Chairman Perry Harker congratulated students on their awards.
“Congratulations for the choice of picking such an honorable career — to become a teacher,” he said. “It’s such a great choice. Thank you for your dedication to come back to the school system where you grew up.”
Carteret County Public School System Superintendent Richie Paylor said he appreciated both foundations for providing the opportunity for students.
“I’d like to thank the Big Rock for their support,” Paylor said. “We are excited to grow our own teachers.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.