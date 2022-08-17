ATLANTIC BEACH - Atlantic Beach Fire Department confirmed a structure fire was handled Sunday evening at the Oceanana Pier Motel.
Responders said calls first came in at approximately 5 p.m. to report a fire in the area.
The incident was contained in the laundry room and no one was injured, officials said.
Traffic along Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach was temporarily delayed as firefighters dealt with the blaze.
After extiguishing the fire, crews were still observed on scene as of 6:15 p.m.
Total extent of the damage is unknown.
An investigation is currently underway to determine the source of the fire.
