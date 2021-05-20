DOVER, Del. — Local recreational and commercial fishermen will have to wait until December to find out if interstate fisheries managers will make changes to allocations for several fish species.
During a joint webinar meeting May 8, the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s summer flounder, scup and black sea bass board voted to postpone a final decision on potential changes to the allocations. The delay is intended to allow for further development of the recreational reform initiative before any decisions are made.
The council and board are now scheduled to take final action on the allocation amendment at a joint meeting in December. Summer flounder, scup and black sea bass are highly sought by commercial and recreational fishermen throughout the mid-Atlantic and southern New England regions, which includes the North Carolina coast.
The allocations for all three species are currently based on historical proportions of catch or landings. Recent changes in how recreational catch is estimated have resulted in a discrepancy between the current levels of estimated recreational harvest and the allocations to the same sector.
In response to the revised data, the council and board initiated the amendment in 2019 to consider possible changes to the allocations. The action also aligns with the council’s policy of reviewing such limits at least every 10 years.
The council and commission received 334 public comments from participants and organizations during five virtual public hearings and a written comment period earlier this year. In general, comments from the commercial sector favored maintaining status quo allocations, and comments from the recreational sector tended to support the alternatives that would increase its allocations.
Much of the discussion during the May 8 meeting focused on the possibility of postponing the decision to allow for further development of the recreational reform initiative — an approach that has been recommended by stakeholders from both sectors, as well as representatives from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service’s greater Atlantic regional fisheries office. The initiative focuses on management changes to more appropriately account for uncertainty and variability in the Marine Recreational Information Program data and provide stability in the recreational bag, size and season limits.
Proponents of delaying final action have argued a better sense of potential management changes through the initiative may inform the allocation decisions the council and board are considering.
After several hours of discussion, the council and board voted to postpone final action until December. This delay is not expected to affect the timing of any allocation changes.
The council and board are expected to discuss the need for any additional alternatives at their joint meeting in August.
Additional information and updates on this amendment are available online at mafmc.org/actions/sfsbsb-allocation-amendment.
