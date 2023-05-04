ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach will get an electric vehicle charging station at its new town hall at no cost, thanks to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and a nationwide settlement with Volkswagen.
It’s part of N.C. Volkswagen’s Settlement Program, which covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker.
The settlement resolved allegations that Volkswagen violated the U.S. Clean Air Act by the sale of approximately 590,000 model year 2009 to 2016 diesel motor vehicles equipped with “defeat devices.” The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency alleged that these vehicles are equipped with defeat devices in the form of computer software designed to cheat on federal emissions tests. The major excess pollutant at issue in this case is oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and is a serious health concern.
Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper said he was glad the charging station will be installed for public use at the town hall on West Fort Macon Boulevard.
“I’m an EV driver, so I’m personally happy,” Mayor Cooper said. “But I’m also very happy for the general public. We’re getting more and more requests for those (charging stations).”
Mayor Cooper said when the town had the new town hall designed, it “roughed in” space and connections for a charging station.
The town had initially reached out to Tesla to put in a rapid-charging station, but that didn’t happen.
“The car companies are making more and more EVs,” Mayor Cooper said. “It’s coming.”
He said he doesn’t know when the charging station will be in place at town hall but says it should be an easy install since the town planned for it.
Mayor Cooper also believes it will be used.
“I was in the Outer Banks for a government meeting recently and there was one at a Food Lion,” he said. “It was getting a lot of use.”
DEQ allocated the full 15% allowed in the Volkswagen State Trust Agreement for zero-emission vehicle charging infrastructure projects, including Level 2 and DC Fast chargers. Additional settlement funds supported the replacement of diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner alternatives.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) recently awarded a final $290,184 in rebates to private and public organizations for the installation of new Level 2 charging ports. The awards include chargers at apartment complexes, workplaces, parking decks, town centers and other sites, many of which will be open to the public.
The DEQ charger station awards aim to increase the use of clean zero-emission vehicles in place of gas-powered cars and improve air quality by significantly reducing emissions of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and greenhouse gases. Combined, the rebates announced today will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 25.4 pounds each year, the agency said in a news release.
