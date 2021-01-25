EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Planning Board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. to Discussion the town’s Unified Development Ordinance and more.
The session will be virtual. To attend, visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/1121336246531333132,
Items on the agenda include the monthly report from town Planning Director Josh Edmondson, comments from planning board members and a discussion of what the town should do to make its UDO compliant with the updated state General Statute 160D.
According to an emailed memo from Mr. Edmondson to planning board members, the new chapter 160D “consolidates current city- and county-enabling statutes for development regulations into a single, unified chapter” in a more logical, coherent way.
While the new law does not make major policy changes or shifts in the scope of authority granted to local governments, “it does provide many clarifying amendments and consensus reforms that will have to be incorporated into Emerald Isle’s local development regulations,” he added.
The law is in effect now, but local governments have until Thursday, July 1 to develop and adopt amendments to bring ordinances into compliance, according to Mr. Edmondson. He said the major policy amendments fall into broad categories, such as jurisdiction and boards; substance of development ordinances; comprehensive plan requirements; legislative land-use decisions; quasi-judicial land-use decisions, such as special-use permits; administrative land-use decisions; and judicial review of land-use decisions.
