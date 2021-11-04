CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff Office’s drug detectives arrested a man Tuesday, Oct. 26 after he allegedly threw a controlled substance, suspected to be fentanyl, out of this window during a traffic stop.
During the course of an investigation, detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by William Hayes Houston, 44, on Tom Mann Road in Newport. Prior to stopping, law enforcement officials claim Mr. Houston threw a small plastic bag from the driver’s side window of the vehicle.
Detectives reportedly located and collected a clear plastic bag containing approximately 4 grams of a white powder they suspect to be fentanyl.
Mr. Houston was arrested and transported to the Carteret County jail in Beaufort. During his booking process, detention officers allegedly discovered Mr. Houston had a substance suspected to be heroin on his person.
Mr. Houston faces charges of possessing a narcotic with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, destruction of evidence, possessing a controlled substance on a jail premises and resisting a public officer.
His bond at booking was set at $70,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.