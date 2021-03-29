PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town staff is proposing a smaller general fund budget for next fiscal year, but also expect to keep the property tax rate and municipal fees the same.
The board of commissioners met Wednesday at the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle, as well as online via Webinar, for its first budget meeting of 2021. The board went over the first draft of the fiscal year 2021-22 general fund budget.
Town Manager Brian Kramer said the earliest the full draft budget will be available for board approval will be the regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
“The proposed (general fund) budget comes in at $4.3 million,” Mr. Kramer said. “I’m not recommending any tax or fee increases at this time…our ad valorem tax revenue is stable.”
The town’s ad valorem property tax rate is 20.7 cents per $100 of assessed value. The town also has a sand tax used to pay for beach renourishment: 1.5 cents per $100 of property value for non-oceanfront lots and 5.5 cents for oceanfront lots.
According to the general fund budget draft, the total revenues budgeted for fiscal year 2021-22 come to $4,265,000, a reduction of $778,665 from the $5,043,665 estimated total revenues for fiscal year 2020-21. The proposed total expenses for 2021-22 come to $4.3 million, a decrease of $606,915 from the estimated total expenditures of $4,906,915 for 2020-21.
This means the general fund draft’s revenue comes in $35,000 under expenses. Town Finance Officer and Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson said in an interview Friday Mr. Kramer intends to propose a fund balance appropriation to address this. However, the board may choose to attempt to address it through other means, such as budget cuts.
A large part of the difference in revenue between the draft budget and the 2020-21 revenue is Federal Emergency Management Agency relief funds. Ms. Anderson said during Wednesday’s meeting she anticipates receiving the remaining FEMA reimbursements from hurricanes Florence, Dorian and Isaias by Wednesday, June 30, the final day of fiscal year 2020-21.
The draft budget also includes a cost-of-living adjustment and blanket salary increase for town staff, excluding the town manager. The total across-the-board increase is 4.4%, though some police officers and members of the fire/EMS department qualify for a larger increase due to training and education.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Mayor John Brodman broached the subject of pay for the town’s governing bodies, namely the board of commissioners.
“The last time we did an increase (in pay) for governing bodies was the first increase we’d done in 10 years,” he said.
The mayor suggested switching to a regular pay adjustment, similar to COLAs for town staff, to avoid having to make infrequent, large increases. However, Commissioner Clark Edwards was firmly opposed to the suggestion.
“I think the whole principle (of regular governing body pay increases) is wrong,” he said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.