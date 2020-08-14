Carteret County looks to update animal ordinances, seeks public input

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Health Department officials are hoping to update an outdated animal ordinance and is seeking input from the public.
“The county’s animal ordinance has not been changed since 1996. Obviously, animal issues have evolved over a 24-year period and we need our ordinance to reflect those changes,” County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon said during the Consolidated Human Services Board meeting, held Monday via Zoom.
“Two major areas of the ordinance we are hoping to change include stronger requirements related to basic care of animals and strengthening the dangerous dog section to protect the health and safety of the community,” she continued. “We are looking at addressing other areas, too, but those are the areas where we hope to propose the most substantial changes.”
Ms. Cannon encouraged the public to fill out the survey posted at surveymonkey.com/r/BSDFNMG. The survey link will also be posted on the health department’s website and Facebook page until Monday, Aug. 31.
Ms. Cannon said over the past year, animal control officers have been documenting issues they’ve seen in the community and feel are inadequately addressed in the current ordinance.
In addition, health department workers have been reviewing and researching other county animal ordinances throughout the state to help with the revisions.
Ms. Cannon said before presenting proposed ordinance changes to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners, she wants to reach out to stakeholders, including human services board members, the Carteret County Humane Society Board of Directors and the general public.
“We want feedback on the areas they’d like to see strengthened or improved in the proposed ordinance,” she said.
Once information is gathered, Ms. Cannon said health department officials will put together proposed ordinance changes for review and approval by commissioners.
As part of the process, Ms. Cannon asked board members Monday what they would like to see addressed.
Board Chairperson Carol Wray said after reviewing the policy she felt fees needed to be updated. She also wanted to see animal cruelty enforcement strengthened.
“Animal cruelty investigations need to be beefed up,” she said.
Ms. Cannon said currently, the health department has no animal cruelty investigator on staff.
Ms. Cannon added that as part of ordinance updates, she would like to see all county animal control officers trained in how to handle animal cruelty cases and enforcement.
Ms. Wray also wanted to see puppy mills addressed. Ms. Cannon responded the county doesn’t have a big problem with puppy mills, however, “we are addressing animal hoarding.”
Board member Ed Myers said dangerous dog ordinances needed to be strengthened. He had a special concern about pit bulls and pit bull mixes. He suggested owners of dangerous dogs not be allowed to purchase homeowners’ insurance. He also wanted to see the feral cat issue addressed.
Mr. Myers also asked if animal control officers were allowed to carry firearms on a potentially dangerous call.
Ms. Cannon said animal control officers currently do not carry firearms, but Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies accompany them on potentially dangerous cases.
