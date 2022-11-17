MOREHEAD CITY — While the Carteret County Health Department continues to see a lower number of residents testing positive for COVID-19, Health Director Nina Oliver said she is continuing to see an increase in flu and other respiratory viruses.
“There are a significant number of cases of flu, cold and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus),” she said during the County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting Monday in the health department conference room. “The best prevention is getting your flu shot and COVID-19 booster.”
Oliver said Carteret County is currently in a low community transmission rate for COVID-19, below 3%.
According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website, as of Nov. 16, the county has reported 150 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic and 17,557 positive cases. While the site formerly included the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 during a two-week period, it is no longer doing that. While medical providers and labs report the number of residents testing positive, many people are now taking home tests and not reporting their results to the state, according to the NCDHHS website.
Regardless, Oliver encouraged residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19, including the latest COVID-19 booster. She said the health department continues to offer COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
“Bivalent (COVID-19) boosters have now been approved for anyone 5 years and older,” she said, adding that the department is still waiting on approval of the bivalent vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years of age.”
As of Nov. 16, 70% of the county’s residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. About 66% have completed the initial series of COVID-19 shots. About 9% of the county population has received at least one new COVID booster dose.
Oliver also updated the board on the monkeypox virus, saying the health department has vaccinated 15 people so far. According to the NCDHHS website, as of Nov. 17, there have been 669 confirmed cases of monkeypox in North Carolina. As of Nov. 16, there have been one to two cases of monkeypox reported in Carteret County, according to a map on the NCDHHS website.
Oliver said the number of cases in the nation and state “has decreased tremendously.” Statewide, 23,802 monkeypox vaccines have been given, according to Oliver.
According to the NCDHHS website, “Nearly all monkeypox cases in North Carolina have been in men who have sex with men, consistent with findings from other jurisdictions.”
Oliver also provided information regarding a current outbreak of the Sudan type Ebola virus in Uganda and how it impacts the county. She said the state notifies the health department if the county has returning travelers from that area and what status they are based on a risk assessment.
“Currently, we have been notified of three returning travelers, and they have all been low-risk status,” she said. “The state does active daily monitoring for anyone who is a returned traveler for 21 days.”
She further said that any direct travel from Uganda is directed to five airports in the United States.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.