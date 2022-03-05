PiINE KNOLL SHORES— A small teal house with white trim and a red door is the newest part of the world’s largest book-sharing movement, Little Free Library, and as of March 4 it’s found at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.
In four days, Aquarium staff built the whimsical Little Free Library, with a gabled cedar-shake roof and small red chimney that make it look like it’s pulled from the pages of a storybook. Reading material for all ages was collected during a staff book exchange and has been used to stock the library’s shelves. An official unveiling was held March 4 to conclude Read Across America Week.
Aquarium exhibits technician Greg Cottrell helped build the book sharing library.
“All the materials we used to build the library we already had here at the Aquarium,” said Mr. Cottrell. “It’s fun and whimsical but educational. We want to have as many child- and family-friendly items for as many people as we can. If a child can visit and grab a book that they love, that’s great,” he said.
The building of the Little Free Library at the Aquarium coincided with Read Across America Week established by the National Education Association, which aims to celebrate a nation of diverse readers throughout the year. Aquarium staff said in a March 3 announcement while Read Across America Day was March 2 “reading fun is year-round. “
“We’re excited to share the Little Free Library with our community,” said Aquarium Director Liz Baird. “This is a great way to support literacy and share diversity in books. You don’t need a ticket to the Aquarium to access this little library and we’re hoping that both residents and visitors to this incredible place will find a book they adore.”
Visitors to the Aquarium may access the Little Free Library by heading toward the aquarium exit at the front exterior of the building. The library is situated on the right under the main awning, near the onsite Dairy Queen, which is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily. The area can be accessed by wheelchair.
The aquarium joins many other individuals, teachers, students, and organizations across the county in promoting literacy and inclusivity in books. A map of local Little Free Libraries and more information about the program are available online at the website www.littlefreelibrary.org.
More information about Read Across America is available online at the website www.nea.org. More information about special events at the aquarium is available at the website www.bit.ly/NCAPKS-SpecialEvents
