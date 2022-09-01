MOREHEAD CITY - At approximately 9:15 a.m., a vehicle collision on the Morehead City/Beaufort bridge shut down all lanes of traffic.
An alert was sent out via Facebook and email from emergency services shortly after the crash urging drivers to take precaution.
Witnesses on the scene report seeing a Coke-a-Cola transport vehicle at the top of the bridge and believe it to be involved with the collision.
An ambulance was also seen on location.
As of 10 a.m., the traffic on the bridge was open in both directions.
Further information on the wreck was not immediately available at the time of publication.
