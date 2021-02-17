Emerald Isle board agrees to private management of beach access parking lots

EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners Monday agreed by consensus to implement private parking management at the two major beach accesses this spring, charging hourly rates instead of a flat fee of $10 per day.
The Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners, during a budget and planning work session in its meeting room beside the police department, agreed to vote at its Tuesday, March 9 regular meetingon a proposed one-year agreement with N.C. Premium Parking to run the paid parking system at the eastern and western ocean regional accesses.
“They wanted a three- or four-year (contract), but we got one year,” town Parks and Recreation Director Alesia Sanderson said. The town wanted the one-year deal as a trial run.
“But I’m very impressed with them,” Ms. Sanderson added. “They’re very customer-friendly.”
The system will be automated.
Rates aren’t final, but according to the consensus Monday, will be $3 per hour on weekends and $2 per hour on weekdays from April 1 through mid-May. At that time, rates will jump to $4 per hour on weekends and $3 per hour on weekdays through mid-September. Subsequently, rates will then go to $3 per hour on weekends and $2 per hour on weekdays from mid-September through the end of September. On holiday weekends and “special” event weekends the charge will be $4 per hour.
Many beach towns, including Wrightsville Beach, charge $5 per hour all season for parking, Ms. Sanderson said. The Emerald Isle fee would be capped at $14 for a day, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., though most visitors stay only a few hours, according to a town survey.
When the town announced last year it was considering the change it created an uproar, but Town Manager Matt Zapp said Monday many visitors say they stay only an hour or two, so they would pay less under the new management.
There will be a smartphone app, Flowbird, that will allow visitors to pay without cash, which will no longer be accepted if the N.C. Premium Parking contract is approved.
The News-Times questioned Mr. Zapp on how those changes would affect some lower-income, older and other beachgoers who generally use cash or might not have a smartphone. He said customers will be able to pay at the kiosk at the entrance to the accesses with a card.
“In today’s market, it is a rare situation that a consumer does not have a card available. Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate all scenarios,” he said.
He didn’t address how the shift could potentially negatively impact some individuals, creating barriers to accessing the public beach.
The app will allow potential visitors to see in advance how many parking spaces are open at any given time in each lot.
A benefit, Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber said, is once a motorist has checked in to the lot and had the vehicle’s license plate scanned, the motorist will receive a warning 30 minutes before the permit expires and can add more time by using the app without returning to the lot.
Other options Ms. Sanderson presented included a season-long fee of $4 per hour and a season-long fee of $2 per hour, or either of those with a provision to offer anyone a $100 seasonal pass.
The board rejected the seasonal pass because they feared those who bought them would be upset if they paid the price and came to town only to find the lots full, which happens frequently in peak season.
“I think it would just create more problems,” Commissioner Floyd Messer said.
Commissioner Jim Normile agreed, but supported the overall parking fee system, calling it necessary.
He said the town spends hundreds of thousands of dollars each tourism season on beach-related activities, including lifeguards, strand patrols and cleaning and maintaining the facilities.
“This (revenue) helps offset costs,” he said, but doesn’t come close to covering them. He added that the town needs the visitors.
“We want them to come, they are our friends,” he said, and without the visitors who pay for parking, “we’d have to raise taxes” to provide good beach access.
Paid parking under the one-year plan will begin April 1, last through Sept. 30 and be in effect every day during that period. In the past, the town charged for parking Friday through Sunday and on holidays.
Town residents and property owners will continue to get up to two decals per household that allow them to park free. Anyone will still be able to park free if they have a valid handicapped placard or disabled veteran sticker, both of which must be obtained from the town.
Under the proposal outlined this week, N.C. Premium Parking guarantees the town $120,000 in revenue under the contract, if approved. Mr. Zapp said the division of the revenues between the town and the company will be determined after the board sets rates for the coming year.
“The (company’s) percentage share is dependent upon the final hourly rates established by the town board,” Mr. Zapp said in an email.
There is no upfront cost to using the private service, according to the town. No contract with the specifics on the financial arrangement was provided at Monday’s meeting.
In 2020, the town took in $172,280 from parking, but after paying employees the net revenue was $144,398.
Under the new program, Premium Parking will hire local people, if possible, and pay them.
There will be a kiosk at the entrance to each paid access parking lot and the company will employ “ambassadors” to help customers, especially those who are less capable of dealing with technology.
The company gets the revenue above the guaranteed money.
Meanwhile, Mr. Zapp said during the Monday discussion, he’s also working with the state Department of Transportation to get a camera installed at the intersection of Highway 58 and Coast Guard Road to allow motorists to see traffic conditions. He also wants to put cameras in the access lots and make all of the footage available on the Emerald Isle app.
Those views, he said could enable visitors to better decide if they want to go to the access lots or seek parking elsewhere.
Police Chief Tony Reese said the cameras could help reduce traffic congestion at the accesses during peak demand.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
