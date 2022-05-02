MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College ranks second in the nation, according to the 2022 Best Community Colleges in America report, released April 27.
SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company headquartered in New York, ranked 801 community colleges across the nation based on 2020-21 data such as graduation and transfer rates, student-to-faculty ratio and the cost of tuition and fees.
This is the third consecutive year that CCC has ranked in the top five in the report. The college was ranked fourth in 2020, third in 2021 and now second in the 2022 report.
Another North Carolina community college, Montgomery Community College in Troy, took the top spot in the 2022 report.
Of the findings, CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said, “We are so pleased that Carteret CC has been listed in the top five for the third year in a row. Our small class sizes and success in student completion and transfer make Carteret CC an excellent choice for education and workforce training. The ranking speaks to the professionalism and commitment of Carteret CC’s faculty and staff. They deserve all the recognition.”
According to the data, CCC is tied with Montgomery for the ninth lowest student-to-faculty ratio, with eight students to a faculty member.
The college’s graduation and transfer rate was 72%, the 26th best of the 801 community colleges in the study.
As for tuition and fees, Carteret ranked in the 25th percentile for affordability, with a two-semester tuition and fee bill totaling $2,640.
Top-ranked Montgomery Community College tied with CCC for the ninth lowest student-to-faculty ratio. Meanwhile, 79% of its students either graduate or transfer to four-year institutions, the 10th best rate. Tuition and fees, at $2,537 for two semesters, were lower than 80% of other community colleges.
Key findings of the overall study were that the top 10 schools in the report were located in either North Carolina or Wisconsin, with North Carolina especially strong.
The national average cost of community college tuition and fees for two semesters was $4,578 for 2020-21. The lowest rate, at $1,095, was reported at Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque, N.M. The highest rate, at $13,232, was reported at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby, Ill.
Across the top 10 schools in the study, the average graduation and transfer rate stood at 71%.
To see the full report, visit https://smartasset.com/data-studies/best-community-colleges-in-america-2022.
