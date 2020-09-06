COVID-19 testing set
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will take place at two Carteret County schools this month. The testing is open to all county residents.
Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the student parking lot of Croatan High School.
Testing will also take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at East Carteret High School. The testing will occur in the first parking lot on the right after you enter the school from Highway 70.
Residents must pre-register by calling 910-267-2044. If insured, bring your insurance card.
CRC to meet Wednesday
Anyone with an interest in coastal management has an opportunity to join state officials for an update on proposed rule changes for shellfish aquaculture.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Coastal Resources Commission will meet by video conference online at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The meeting is open to the public. Agenda items for the meeting include updates from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries on rulemaking related to the shellfish lease program and consideration of amendments to rules regarding floating upweller systems.
The commission is also scheduled to consider amendments to the following state rules and statutes:
- Beach Mats and Public Beach Access.
- Unvegetated Beach Designation for Oak Island.
- N.C. Coastal Reserve operations.
- Shorefront Access Policies and the Public Beach & Coastal Waterfront Access Program.
The CRC will also hear subcommittee updates regarding implementation of the development line and the static line exception and regarding revisions to the coastal habitat protection plan.
A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website, deq.nc.gov/node/89869.
MHC Council meeting set for Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will meet for its regular monthly session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S 8th St.
Information for those who wish to attend the meeting electronically will be available before the meeting. A full meeting agenda should be available by about noon Monday at moreheadcitync.org.
CCC board will meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Agenda items include the swearing in of new board members, Carteret County Finance Officer Dee Meshaw and Mary Charles Jenkins.
The CCC Board of Trustees is comprised of 12 members, with four appointed by three different governmental agencies: the County Board of Education, the County Board of Commissioners and the governor’s office. Trustees serve four-year terms.
Commissioners appointed Ms. Meshaw and the governor’s office appointed Ms. Jenkins.
Other agenda items include approval of the college’s final 2020-21 budget, second reading and possible approval of revisions to the free speech and public assembly policy, first reading of revisions to the Title IX policy, which deals with sexual harassment, and committee reports.
