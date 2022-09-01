SMYRNA — Smyrna Elementary School kindergarten teacher Nora Lawrence read a book about the first day of school to a small group of 5-year-olds sitting on a colorful carpet Wednesday.
With only four children, Lawrence was able to get to know each child’s unique personality and basic skill set.
Down the hall, pre-kindergarten teacher Ryan Morris was also working with four children, teaching them the ropes of lining up for recess and playing in centers.
Similar scenes were taking place in public school classrooms across the county this week as teachers prepared nearly 500 kindergartners and 141 prekindergarten students for their first full day of school, which for most will be Sept. 6. The only exception is Newport Elementary School, which opted to have kindergartners report full-time Thursday.
Students in grades 1-12 returned to classrooms Aug. 29.
To help alleviate the stress of transitioning from home to the classroom, public schools host small groups of NC Pre-K and kindergarten children a week prior on staggered enrollment. During the half-day visits, students are taught simple school rules, assessed on basic behaviors and skills, and tour the school.
Traditionally, teachers also visit students’ homes during the week, but some schools opted to not do the visits due to COVID-19 concerns.
Anna Brooks, director of elementary education for the county school system, said there are multiple benefits to bringing the small groups in for half-day visits prior to the start of full days.
“Teachers are able to have some dedicated one-on-one time with each student to get to know their interests and get a head start on assessing academic skills as well as staff being able to spend more one-on-one time with families that are transitioning students to pre-K and/or kindergarten,” she said.
For Lawrence, the visits help set the tone for the school year.
“I want the children to have this time to feel safe and loved and make new friends,” she said. “I want them to love learning.”
During their visits, Lawrence read to the children, did math activities, took them on a scavenger hunt through the school and allowed them to play in learning centers.
Morris said for pre-K students, the staggered visits can help alleviate the stress of starting school for the first time.
“For some of these kids, it’s their first school experience,” Morris said. “This gets them used to it in smaller groups. Sometimes it’s just as hard for parents as it is for kids, especially if this is their first time sending a child to school.”
The pre-K teacher spent time getting to know each child and reviewing school rules and routines. Her children also made a special craft for their parents.
Parent Jen Basak, who has a daughter starting kindergarten, said she liked the small group visit.
“This gives them the opportunity to check out what is going on in school,” Basak said. “I’m excited for her, but I’m also a little nervous. I know she has a great future ahead, though.”
Some schools will offer special events for parents to ease their anxieties after they drop off their children Sept. 6.
Bogue Sound Elementary School’s PTO will sponsor a K Blues Breakfast. Students will have their photos taken in caps and gowns while they hold 35 balloons, signifying they are the Class of 2035. The photos will be sent home with students as a gift to their parents.
Morehead City Primary School’s PTO will host a “Tears and Cheers” breakfast for parents.
Kindergartners visiting Lawrence’s classroom Wednesday didn’t seem to care much about the special preparations taking place on their behalf. They were more interested in playing and making new friends. Some students, like Dallas Davis, 5, had attended the NC Pre-K program last year.
Dallas said he was excited about going into kindergarten.
“I’m excited about art because it’s fun and I can paint,” he said, adding that he was happy to start kindergarten because he wouldn’t have to take a nap like he did in pre-K.
