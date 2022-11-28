EMERALD ISLE — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative will conduct right-of-way maintenance along Coast Guard Road and Highway 58 (from Joel Lane to Pier Point Drive) in Emerald Isle beginning Monday, November 28.
In a news release, the town said maintenance is scheduled to last for several weeks. “For the safety of cooperative employees, contractors, and the public, please slow down and safely move over when you see crews working.”
CCEC has an obligation to provide safe, reliable energy to all its member-owners. An integral step in meeting that requirement is regular maintenance of power lines, equipment and vegetation within the rights-of-way. The electric co-op has a three-year right-of-way maintenance program designed to prevent outages and provide safe access to its equipment while balancing economic costs and environmental concerns.
CCEC has contracted Temples Tree Service to manage vegetation in the rights-of-way. Those with questions should contact the cooperative at 252-247-3107.
