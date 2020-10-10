CEDAR POINT — One western town announced Tuesday it will neither ban nor endorse trick-or-treating on Halloween, but officials encourage those who do participate in the tradition to take strong precautions.
In an email, Cedar Point Town Administrator David Rief said the town took this stance because officials realize that no matter what the town says or does, some will choose to trick-or-treat.
Those who choose to do so, Mr. Rief said, should go out between 6 and 9 p.m.
Mr. Rief said the town realizes trick-or-treating “traditionally does not result in any mass gatherings,” but he urged those who do take kids out to “not linger.”
“You could be spreading more than the latest news and gossip,” he said in a nod to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Rief also encouraged residents not to host Halloween parties and to wear face coverings and follow state and federal social-distancing guidelines when engaged in any holiday activities.
For those who don’t want to participate, Mr. Rief suggested turning off porch lights. For those who do offer treats to children, he suggested putting a table or chair outside to enable the children to pick up the goodies without contact. Participants might also consider waving to the youngsters through a storm door or window, he suggested.
He also advised participants to sanitize tables, chairs and bowls they set up outside before bringing them back inside, along with doorknobs and doorbells.
Finally, Mr. Rief urged anyone who has been sick or who has been in contact with people who are sick or running a fever, “to please stay home no matter how much you want to, and/or you children beg.”
