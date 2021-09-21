Sexagenarian, octogenarian become latest Carteret County COVID-19 deaths

CARTERET COUNTY — An individual in their 60s and another in their 80s are the latest Carteret County residents to die of COVID-19.
County officials announced their deaths in a Tuesday release, stating both had underlying health conditions and were hospitalized prior to their deaths. A spokesperson for the county said they did not know the vaccination status of the individuals.
“On behalf of the Health Department we send our condolences to the family and friends of this [sic] residents and our gratitude goes out to all the healthcare workers and staff who cared for these residents,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release.
September has been one of the deadliest months on record for COVID-19 in Carteret County, with at least 12 resident deaths reported. With those reported Tuesday, the death toll stands at 76 for the county.
In addition, health officials confirmed 76 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bring the overall total to 7,5887 confirmed case since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Active cases also jumped Tuesday, from 295 reported Monday up to 346.
Related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care rose by two since Monday to 16 reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 12 individuals are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
The county’s percent positivity rate – the percentage of positive test results over the total tested – has fallen back below the state’s. Carteret is reporting a rate of 9.8%, while North Carolina at large sits at 11%. State health officials are aiming for a rate of 5% or ideally under.
At a Tuesday press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper reported 90% of state residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 87% are fully vaccinated.
While the vaccination rate for that group – typically considered more at risk – is inching toward 100%, the same is not true for younger North Carolinians. Cases are reportedly the highest in the 12 to 24 age group.
As of Tuesday, Carteret County is reporting 55% of residents have at least one dose, with 51% fully vaccinated.
To schedule your free COVID-19 vaccine, call the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, or visit myspot.nc.gov.
