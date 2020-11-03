Morehead City Adopt-A-Block cleanups begin

MOREHEAD CITY — The city has kicked off its Adopt-A-Block program with at least five street cleanups completed, so far, and several more are planned.
The new initiative launched in September and invites families, civic groups and other organizations to “adopt” a block or multiple blocks of a street of their choosing. That group is then tasked with cleaning up trash and other debris from their chosen stretch of roadway several times a year.
The coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the program, which Morehead City Manager Ryan Eggleston initially announced late last year. Now that it’s gotten underway, City Clerk Cathy Campbell, who has been coordinating the new program, said 11 teams have already signed up to adopt a street and several others have expressed interest.
“I think there’s a lot of excitement and energy related to that, and I give my thanks to Cathy and the (city council) for helping us allow that to move forward,” Mr. Eggleston said about the program during the October Morehead City Council meeting. “It seems to be very well received, so far.”
One of the groups to have already completed their first Adopt-A-Block cleanup is Billy Taylor and his family, who adopted roughly 10 blocks where they live on Evans Street from 32nd Street to the foot of the Atlantic Beach bridge at 23rd Street. Mr. Taylor, his wife, Lee, and their children, Nash, 13, and Arabella, 10, completed their first cleanup Oct. 24.
“Part of the reason we wanted to do it was to get them (Nash and Arabella) involved,” Mr. Taylor said. “…I think it’s a way to show your children there are ways to make a difference, whether it’s big, small, medium or whatever.”
Mr. Taylor said he and his family collected around two and a half large bags of trash over about an hour and half they spent on the cleanup. He said he was somewhat surprised at the amount of trash they collected, especially from underneath the foot of the Atlantic Beach bridge.
“Most of the yards up to that point are plenty clean so we probably spent most of the time cleaning that area,” he said. “…We got a large bag and a half (of trash) just from there.”
Janice Rowe, team captain for another Adopt-A-Block group, said she was also surprised at how much trash she and her team collected when they completed their first cleanup Oct. 21. She, along with fellow team members Fran Emory, Debbie Byrum and Jan Pittman, filled three large garbage bags with trash they collected along the Morehead City waterfront from 4th to 6th streets.
“A litter-free waterfront is really important, obviously for tourism and attracting people, but also from an environmental standpoint,” Ms. Rowe said.
Morehead City is supplying participants with all the necessary equipment to carry out the cleanup, including trash bags and buckets, safety vests, gloves and trash pickers. To recognize the efforts of the groups taking part in the initiative, the city will eventually place signs displaying the team names somewhere in the vicinity of their adopted streets.
Participating groups are asked to complete four cleanups per year, as well as participate in the city’s twice-a-year communitywide cleanups. Teams can choose which street and how many block they wish to adopt and when to carry out the cleanups.
For more information or to join the Morehead City Adopt-A-Block program, contact Ms. Campbell at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
