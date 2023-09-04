BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education (BOE) will consider approval of a resolution that paves the way for the sale of five mobile classrooms to Carteret Community College (CCC).
The asking price — $1.
The BOE will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube Channel. A public comment time will be held at the beginning of the meeting.
According to the proposed resolution endorsing the sale of the mobile classrooms, they are coming from Croatan High School, which opened a new classroom addition Aug. 28. The units, purchased by the Board of Carteret County Commissioners beginning in 2017, had been used to ease overcrowding at CHS.
As to the exact use for the units or where they will be located at CCC, the college’s Director of Marketing and Public Information Logan Okun said Friday, “We are currently working with the school system to determine the logistics of when and how we will take possession of the units. As of right now, we plan to use two units to replace the ones currently located at the Newport Correction Center where we hold classes. The location of the other three units is yet to be determined.”
The resolution states that the county commissioners had previously approved the sale or gift of the five mobile classrooms to CCC. It further states that the superintendent is authorized to execute any documents of conveyance necessary or convenient to the transfer of the title of the mobile classrooms.
The matter is included under a list of consent agenda items. The consent agenda does not require board discussion prior to voting.
Other matters for consideration under the board’s regular agenda are:
Recognition of West Carteret High School juniors Isabelle Hall and Keira Duncan and senior Vinh Le for winning first place at the National Leadership Skills Conference in Atlanta in June.
Consider approval of the second reading of policies regarding high school athletic code of ethics and standards and attendance. These policies include local revisions to existing policies that address additional requirements for athletics.
Consider first reading of revisions to several policies, including graduation requirements, automated phone and text messaging and collections and solicitations.
Receive updates on bond projects.
Receive comments by superintendent and board members.
The following matters are up for approval under the board’s consent agenda:
Consider awarding contracts for purchase and installation of air handling units and condensing units for East Carteret and West Carteret high schools. The vendor for East is Coastal Homes Services at a cost of $151,899, and for West is Crystal Coast Mechanical at a cost of $226,000. This will be funded from lottery repair and renovations funds that the General Assembly approved last year.
Consider awarding a $81,177 contract to O.C. Mitchell Jr. Inc. to convert two computer rooms to classrooms per plans provided by Hite Associates, P.C. The project will be funded with lottery funds.
Consider awarding contracts to Curtis Construction for water infiltration prevention at fascia from windblown rain and storms, new vapor barrier, wall panel and framing for eighth-grade wing at Beaufort Middle School (BMS) and coping to match the existing auditorium at East Carteret. The total price for work is $142,000 at BMS and $102,500 at East. The funding source for these projects is Hurricane Florence funds.
Consider advisory council recommendations.
Consider Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Carteret County Department of Social Services regarding child welfare for the 2023-24 academic year.
Consider contract for speech therapy with Kinetic Physical Therapy for 2023-24. This includes two speech pathologists, one occupational therapist and one certified therapist. The cost ranges from $51 to $65.90 per hour.
Consider contract with Wells Fargo for period starting Sept. 1, 2023, through Aug. 31, 2026 to continue providing deposit and treasury management services.
Approval of a list of Carteret County Public Schools employees for whom the school system contributed to the state’s retirement system in the preceding month (July) that are most likely to require an additional employer contribution should they elect to retire in the following 12 months. As of July 2023, there were two employees on the report that met the criteria.
Consider Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services Inc. contract for 2023-24 that provides social workers, school counselors, school mental health workers and behavior techs. The cost will be $55 per hour for social workers, $58 per hour for counselors and mental health workers and $40 per hour for behavior techs.
Receive report that the out-of-district tuition fee for 2023-24 will be $3,280 per year.
Consider MOU with CCC for the Career and College Promise dual enrollment program for 2023-24.
Consider MOU with The Bridge Downeast on Harkers Island for afterschool and summer enrichment programs for students at Smyrna Elementary, Down East Middle, Atlantic Elementary and Harkers Island Elementary schools.
