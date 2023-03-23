MOREHEAD CITY - Downtown Morehead City, Inc. (DMC, Inc.) announces two important developments within the organization. The Downtown Morehead City, Inc. Board of Directors released that Lisa Rueh will be leaving DMC, Inc. on March 31, 2023, to pursue a new chapter, and that Kathryn Metts, Assistant Director will be promoted into the Executive Director role.
DMC, Inc. congratulates Lisa as she begins a new chapter with the NC Main Street and Rural Planning Center at the state level. Lisa has worked with DMC, Inc. for over 13 years – starting as the Assistant Director in 2009 and earning a promotion to Executive Director in 2016. Throughout her career with DMC, Inc., Mrs. Rueh has been instrumental in the growth and success of the downtown district, leading many projects and events that have highlighted downtown Morehead City as an attractive and prosperous community for businesses, residents, and visitors alike. Among her accomplishments are growing the successful Alive at Five concert series, Crystal Coast Boat Show, Chowder & Cheer crawl, as well as introducing murals and public art installations within the district. Lisa is also responsible for maintaining DMC, Inc. as an accredited Main Street organization at the state and national levels since 2017.
Lisa’s leadership and positive impact is felt deeply throughout the downtown community, and she will be sorely missed by our vast network of business partners, stakeholders, volunteers, committee members, and Board of Directors. DMC, Inc. wishes her well in her new role, and looks forward to working collaboratively with Lisa in the future!
“I have loved my time working in downtown Morehead City and have made many lifelong friends with our business owners, our board and committee members and our volunteers," Mrs. Rueh states. "DMC, Inc. has been a huge part of my family’s life over the past fourteen years, and I will miss everyone. I am thrilled to continue my work with downtowns and communities across the entire state and hope to bring back lots of wonderful ideas for our downtown.”
“Before this job, I was a mom to my two children and stayed home with them. I also substitute taught for schools back in Mornington, and then got this job when I moved to Morehead City. I will now be working for the Main Street and Rural Planning Center Division, which falls under the North Carolina Department of Commerce. There are a few rural transformation grants that are being given out right now to downtowns and communities throughout the states, and I’ll be managing these grants that have been administered. I’ll being staying in Carteret County, and also traveling a little as the position requires. I’d like to mention that the North Carolina Department of Commerce just opened up a third round of these transformation grants yesterday (March 22). They’ll accept applications through the end of May.”
New hire and Executive Director, Kathryn Metts, brings a career background of marketing and advertising, social media management, event planning and coordination, and volunteer experience to the organization.
“I am thrilled and honored to step in as the Executive Director for Downtown Morehead City, Inc," Metts said. "I have loved every minute working with DMC, Inc. thus far, and am excited to continue the wonderful work being done in our downtown community. I came to DMC in November of 2021, and was brought in for my experience in marketing and social media management. I knew about this job because of Lisa after having reached out to her as I was on my way home from a few years in the UK. I knew it was a unique opportunity and my experience fit the bill. I want to maintain the unique downtown community culture and keep it special. I hope that I can continue to improve the marketing channels for DMC as well, and I want to keep mainstreaming our mission throughout the community. Hopefully I can assume this leadership position and be a strong force to drive positive change. I have big shoes to fill, as this is a huge legacy and awesome area. I really, really feel that Lisa has been an amazing mentor over the last year and a half. I have been so fortunate to learn from Lisa [Rueh], who has been such a wonderful mentor and friend. I am thankful she will still be involved with Main Street communities throughout North Carolina and staying nearby in Carteret County!”
Residing in Morehead City, Ms. Metts is a recent graduate of the 2022 Chamber of Commerce Leadership Carteret Class and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of South Carolina in 2018.
