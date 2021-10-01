Morehead City arrests 5 individuals in connection to drug overdose death

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Police Department announced Friday it has made five arrests in connection to a drug overdose death that occurred in May.
According to the release, which was posted to the department’s Facebook page Friday morning, detectives responded to the overdose death in the parking lot of Off The Hook restaurant and bar, at 105 S. 7th St., on the evening of May 21.
The officers reportedly began an investigation in consultation with and assistance from prosecutors with District Attorney Scott Thomas’ Carteret County office.
The name of the deceased was not released.
The investigation reportedly continued through the summer and culminated in the arrests of five individuals on multiple charges, including second degree murder, death by distribution of a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter, sale of cocaine and other related drug charges.
The MCPD did not release the date of when the individuals were arrested or charged. The dates of some charged were recorded in booking logs.
The following individuals were arrested and charged in the case:
- Jeremy Wilson, 31, of Morehead City, charged Sept. 30 with second degree murder, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and several other drug charges. He is being held in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $500,000 secured bond.
- Preston Brungard, 23, of Morehead City, charged Sept. 21 with second degree murder and being held at Carteret County jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
- Tyler Umile, 29, of Bogue, charged Sept. 22 with involuntary manslaughter. He is in the Carteret County jail under a $150,000 secured bond.
- David Black, 29, of Atlantic Beach, charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was released from the Carteret County jail under a $50,000 secured bond.
- Eden Sanders, 25, of Harkers Island, charged with conspiracy to sell cocaine, was released from Carteret County jail under a $10,000 secured bond.
This case is reportedly still under investigation by MCPD and the district attorney’s office and no further information will be made available at this time.
