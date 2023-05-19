CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point Town Manager David Rief presented a $1.4 million proposed 2023-24 budget to town commissioners during a work session Thursday night in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The tax-and-spending plan is about $173,000 lower than the initial 2022-23 budget and retains the 2022-23 property tax rate of 14.75 cents per $100 of assessed value. He is not proposing any fee increases.
The average property value in Cedar Point is $284,575. The owner of that “average” property would owe the town $427,12 in taxes for 2023-24, compared to $436.53 in 2022-23.
In his formal budget message, Rief said, “The most significant change to the town’s financial position last fiscal year resulted from the purchase of the former Cedar Point Gymnastics building for future recreational uses. The fiscal year 2023-2024 recommended budget seeks to ensure the town continues its solid financial position while maintaining a high standard of town services and programs.”
In addition to the traditional revenues of the town, the proposed budget includes a plan to take the remaining unappropriated American Rescue Plan Act funds, about $183,000, for replacement of town vehicles and equipment.
“While some of the capital expenditures could be deferred to later years, the current economic condition suggests that further economic turbulence is ahead, and past experience with purchasing the town’s debris truck cautions against delaying such larger purchases longer than necessary,” Rief added in his message. “On the one hand, inflation could continue to rise at a rapid rate. In such a case, the cost to purchase the equipment would be much greater than it is now. On the other hand, continued (interest) rate hikes by the Federal Reserve pose a real risk of creating a strong downturn in the economy that could result in either a recession, or even depression, making the access to new vehicles and equipment more challenging. Weighing the shorter-term expenditures against the longer-term risk of delaying purchases, the more prudent approach appears to be to make the purchases now. In either event, the anticipated values of purchased equipment should increase, either through specific demand inflation or general market inflation.”
The major source of revenue, as always, is property tax, which is expected to generate $620,000 or 44.21% of the total expected revenues for the fiscal year. That’s a slight increase over the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The second largest source of money for the town is sales and use tax revenues, projected at $330,000, 23.53% of the total.
Sales tax is basically a tax on the retail sale or lease of tangible personal property. Use tax is an excise tax on the right to use or consume property in North Carolina or elsewhere.
“The town is expecting to see a slight increase in this line item due to underestimating last year’s proceeds. Although economic uncertainty exists, history suggests that Carteret County, along with other resort areas, are slower to see declines in sales and use tax revenue,” Rief said.
The town expects to receive about $46,000 in state Powell Bill (gas tax) revenue.
Rief said North Carolina levies motor fuel taxes based on a formula that increases taxes when the wholesale price of motor fuels increases.
Municipalities may use motor fuel tax revenue only for maintaining, repairing, and constructing streets or thoroughfares, including bridges, drainage, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, and other necessary appurtenances to streets, including sidewalks.
Street maintenance includes street cleaning and snow removal. Permitted construction expenditures include all phases of construction: right-of-way acquisitions, legal and engineering expenses, salaries, wages, fringe benefits, materials for construction, payments to contractors, and so forth. Municipalities may also use motor fuel tax money for traffic control devices and signs, debt service on street bonds and the municipality’s share of special assessments for street improvements. The town has $34,000 in leftover Powell Bill funds, bringing the total available for the next fiscal year to $80,000.
Last year, the town appropriated $200,000 from its general fund balance to make a down payment on the gymnastics building at 135 Sherwood Ave. No use of the fund balance is anticipated in 2023-24, this coming fiscal year.
As for the future, Rief said the town should anticipate less new growth and more redevelopment, in both residential and commercial properties, over the next five years. The town’s policy is to maintain a fund balance – for use in emergencies, such as storm cleanup equal to 45 percent of the budget. Rief said his recommended budget will meet that policy.
Rief said he expects the town’s tax base to continue to grow over the next five to 10 years, but there will likely be more redevelopment than new development in the future.
“This type of growth, while still contributing to the town’s tax base, is slower growth than has been seen in recent years and is expected in fiscal year 2023-2024,” Rief said in his message to commissioners. “This proposed budget seeks to set the town up for anticipated years of slower growth by replacing worn vehicles and equipment now rather than deferring to potentially tighter economic times.
“As you know, the town’s budget should accurately reflect the town board’s collective priorities for the town, and I encourage them to adjust the recommended budget in any way that more clearly reflects their priorities and visions for the town.”
The new budget will go into effect July 1. Town commissioners will hold a public hearing before adopting it.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
