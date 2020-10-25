Cedar Point mayor supports change in government type

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point Mayor Scott Hatsell said Thursday night he strongly supports proposals to switch the town to a manager form of government, instead of an administrator, and to add a fifth commissioner to the board.
Speaking during the board of commissioners’ work session on Zoom, the mayor also said he believes current Town Administrator David Rief is qualified and “capable” to assume the manager’s post if the town makes the switch to the council-manager system.
“I like the idea of one person (the manager) being responsible” for all town actions, while commissioners set policy, Mayor Hatsell said. “I brought this up back in 2004, but it was way too early then.”
Mr. Rief has been an attorney for local governments in North Carolina and has also been a building and zoning inspector, permit officer and a planner. The town hired him as administrator in August 2019 to replace Chris Seaberg, who resigned.
Commissioners indicated Thursday they’d start the state charter amendment change process by adopting a resolution during their regularly monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, also via Zoom.
The town would then hold a public hearing, as early as November, and could vote to make the two changes. The fifth commissioner would be elected in November 2021 under the plan proposed by Commissioner John Nash.
Mayor Hatsell said he liked the idea of having a manager because that person has the authority to hire or fire all town employees, except the attorney, and all employees would then report directly to the manager. Under the administration system, known as mayor-council in state statute, commissioners serve as department heads.
Cedar Point’s growth in the past few years – residential, commercial and population – has made it time for the switch, Mayor Hatsell added.
“I think it would be a good move for us now,” he said.
Mr. Rief said Thursday the board could vote on the resolution of intent during the work session, but Mr. Nash said he’d prefer the board wait until the regular meeting Tuesday, which more residents will likely attend by Zoom. None of the other board members disagreed.
Mr. Nash brought up the two proposals in comments at the end of the board’s September meeting. He said afterward he believes it’s time for the change to a manager and to add a new commission seat to give voters more chances to express their will.
Cedar Point is the only remaining town in the county with a significant number of employees and a substantial budget not to have gone to the manager system. Bogue and Peletier have administrators.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
