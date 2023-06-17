PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores commissioners approved the town’s 2023-24 budget during their monthly meeting Wednesday in the town hall off Municipal Circle.
The General Fund budget totals $5.395 and million, and there is no increase in the property tax rate of 24 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Town Manager Brian Kramer said the major capital improvements in the budget are a new vehicle for the police department, a new vehicle for the fire department, an equipment building for the public services department, and a new roof at the fire and police station. Funds for the latter two items are coming from a $3.2 million grant the town received last year from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with recovery from Hurricane Florence in 2018.
The town’s water enterprise stands at $1.788 million. There are no planned rate increases planned for the water system.
The major capital project will be a water main replacement on Highway 58. The town is replacing 5,100 feet of 8-inch main with a new 10-inch main on the south side of the highway from Willow Road to the Atlantic Beach border.
Work is expected to begin after Labor Day, and the project is expected to increase firefighting effectiveness and provide better service to customers.
There are no planned changes to the municipal service tax district tax rates.
“We will remain steady at 5.5 cents for the oceanfront district and 1.5 cents for the non-oceanfront district,” Kramer said. “We have one capital project planned on the beach fund, which is a sand fence along the 4.5 miles of our beach strand.”
The project is 50% funded by a grant from the N.C. Division of Coastal Management.
At the end of June 2022 – the time of the town’s last audit – the General Fund balance was $3.1 million, while the Beach Fund was at $4.2 million and the Water Enterprise Fund was slightly over $1 million.
Also during the meeting, the board authorized commissioners Alicia Durham and Bill Knecht to begin advertising for a new manager to replace Kramer who announced his pending retirement, effective Dec. 31, 2023. He has been town manager since May 2007.
In other action, the board:
O Approved a contract with Debris Removal Companies debris cleanup following storm events. The town has been with the same firm for seven years, including Hurricane Florence.
O Selected Aug. 18 as the date for the annual summer homeowner’s association (HOA) summit. All 26 HOAs will be invited to attend the session in town hall for a discussion of town issues.
O Called for a public hearing on a zoning ordinance amendment to allow roof overhangs in side-setback areas. The hearing will be during the board’s Wednesday, July 12 meeting in the town hall.
