US Department of Agriculture offers assistance to farmers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide additional assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
This expands eligibility for some agricultural producers and commodities, as well as updates payments to accurately compensate some producers who already applied for the program.
Producers who are now eligible and those who need to modify existing applications due to these updates can contact USDA’s Farm Service Agency between Tuesday and Friday, Feb. 26. Some of changes are being made to align with the recently enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, while others are discretionary changes.
“The (coronavirus) pandemic has left a deep impact on the farm economy, and we are utilizing the tools and monies available to ease some of the financial burdens on American producers to ensure our agricultural economy remains strong, independent and a global leader in production,” Secretary Perdue said. “As part of implementing CFAP 1 and CFAP 2, we identified new areas of support and Congress recently directed us to provide additional relief. This additional assistance builds on to the $23.6 billion in assistance already provided to our farmers and ranchers impacted by the pandemic, and we will continue to implement other provisions enacted by Congress.”
Contract producers of swine, broilers, laying hens, chicken eggs and turkeys who suffered a drop in revenue in 2020 as compared to their 2019 revenue because of the pandemic now are eligible for assistance. Producers could receive up to 80% of their revenue loss, subject to the availability of funds.
Producers of pullets and turfgrass sod also now are eligible for CFAP payments.
Newly eligible producers who need to submit a CFAP 2 application or producers who need to modify an existing one can do so between Jan. 19 and Feb. 26 by contacting their local USDA Service Center. New applicants can also obtain one-on-one support with applications by calling 877-508-8364.
In addition to the changes being made to CFAP, FSA will extend 2020 Marketing Assistance Loans to provide additional flexibilities for farmers.
To learn more about additional assistance, visit farmers.gov/cfap.
All USDA service centers are open for business, including those that restrict in-person visits or require appointments. All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other service center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment.
Service centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering during their appointment.
More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
