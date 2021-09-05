WCFD, others respond to residential fire Sunday in Cedar Point

CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department and several others in the area responded to a fire Sunday afternoon in a residence on VHW Road in Cedar Point.
According to WCFD Chief Kevin Hunter, the call came in at about 1:35 p.m., advising the front porch of a doublewide mobile home at 144 VHW Road was on fire.
“Just prior to our arrival (the) caller further indicated flames were visible and spreading throughout the house,” Chief Hunter said in an email later Sunday afternoon. He added that all of the residents were out before firefighters arrived and there were no pets.
“Upon arrival personnel found a doublewide mobile home with fire at the front door, into the house and heavy smoke throughout,” he said.
“Crews began their attack through the front door and into the interior,” the chief added.
The fire was called “under control” at 4:50 p.m.
“This fire presented challenges due to the heat, limited staffing, in part due to recent COVID-19 issues, and the normal challenges faced with doublewide mobile home fires,” Chief Hunter said in the email.
There were no injuries reported.
According to the chief, the WCFD was assisted by the Emerald Isle Fire Department, Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department, Swansboro Fire Department, the Newport Fire Department and the Carteret County fire marshal’s office, which is investigating the cause.
Chief Hunter said the Red Cross and Salvation Army were contacted to assist the family.
He said there is no evidence nor suspicion of foul play.
“Western Carteret is thankful for the assistance from our neighboring departments,” the chief said in the email.
Carteret County tax records list the owners of the structure as Lakelver and Mary Butler.
