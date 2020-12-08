CAMP LEJEUNE — Marine Corps Community Services Camp Lejeune-New River is partnering with FedEx and the Christmas Spirit Foundation to distribute free Christmas trees, while supplies last, to active duty service members and their families Wednesday at the Paradise Point Golf Course parking lot aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
“We are fortunate to have this partnership with the Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx, and grateful to them for continuing to support our military community” said Yolanda Mayo, deputy operations officer for Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River. “Seeing the joy on the families faces as they get the tree is very rewarding. It’s wonderful to know we’re doing a small part in making their holiday a bit brighter.”
Due to limited supplies, initial distribution from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. will be limited to rank E-5s and below. After 10 a.m., any remaining trees will be given to anyone with a Department of Defense ID card on a first come, first served basis.
No trees will be reserved, and the limit is one tree per vehicle, with valid DoD ID. No walk-ups are permitted, and people are asked to not line up prior to 6:30 a.m.
