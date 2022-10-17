MOREHEAD CITY - Opioid drug addiction has become the number one topic of concern for N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, who is visiting counties across the state, providing information about the recent opioid settlement that he and other state attorneys general recently reached with one of the several manufacturers of the drug.
Nine North Carolinians died each day of drug overdoses in 2020. In Carteret County alone, cases of Hepatitis C, the most common blood borne infection spread by sharing injection needles and other supplies, increased more than 400 percent over the last 10 years, according to emergency services data, much of which was attributed to growing opioid drug usage.
Within the past year, an historic $26 billion agreement was reached with major pharmaceutical distributors to help bring relief to communities impacted by opioids.
These funds will be used to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction and other life-saving programs and services in communities throughout the state.
On Thursday, Oct. 13, Stein visited the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City to speak specifically about efforts to fight the opioid epidemic in Carteret County.
"We're here because we have not solved this problem," Stein said. "This is the deadliest moment in the deadliest drug epidemic in American history."
Stein was joined by Carteret County Interim Health and Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams and Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver to discuss the area’s allocation of newly obtained opioid settlement funds.
In addition to that $26 billion deal, Stein told the approximately 30 local agency and community leaders attending the morning conference at the civic center that settlements have been reached with other drug makers that total more than $8 billion, with more expected to come.
From the money in the initial settlement, North Carolina will receive $750 million, with Carteret County's portion coming in at $7.29 million, according to Stein.
"I think it is a crisis primarily driven by the greed of pharmaceutical companies in the late 90s and early 2000s that told the medical community two things: opioids were the most effective way to treat pain, and two, they're not addictive," Stein said. "Tragically, we know neither of those things are true. They're both very addictive, and there are other ways that are more effective at treating pain."
Dr. Williams noted that Carteret County has already received the first and second payments from the settlements, totaling approximately $595,000.
As part of the dialogue with the public on Thursday, the floor was opened to questions from the audience.
Topics such as the current transportation barriers, the lack of care facilities in the county and the question of certificate of need requirements prompted Dr. Williams to elaborate on future plans to possibly reinvigorate the now-defunct facility in Sea Level to help address these issues.
Dr. Williams explained he has held several conversations with staff about how the facility would fit into the county's need to meet the opioid crisis.
"We are the third largest county (geographically) in North Carolina," Dr. Williams said. "It does present its challenges, but we think that facility at Sea Level is really a key to what we may want to do, and it is our hope that it will be available for long term treatment."
Before concluding the discussion Thursday, Stein shared his optimism with the room after witnessing the passion and dedication from all of those who attended the meeting.
"Even though we are at such a bleak moment, we can turn the tide," Stein said. "When we can join that energy with these targeted resources, we're going to make a difference. There will be more people alive and healthy in Morehead City next year and the years after that."
