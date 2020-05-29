Publix employees raise funds for area organizations

Publix Store No. 1623 in Emerald Isle employees, from left, Carl Phillips, Store Manager Marie Perry, Ana Gallo and Taylor Cyr are recently recognized as 2019 Retail Campaign Award winners for a United Way giving campaign. The store raised $32,929 to be used to support programs at Broad Street Clinic, Boys and Girls Clubs in Morehead City and Beaufort, Carteret Domestic Violence Program and Coastal Pregnancy Care Center in Carteret County. (Contributed photo)