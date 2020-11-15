Most Popular
- Search underway in Beaufort Inlet for possible missing boater
- Coast Guard continues search, missing boaters identified
- NWS forecasts up to 4 inches of rain in Carteret County
- Emerald Isle bridge work set to resume this weekend
- Beaufort approves covenant amendment to allow marina expansion
- Carteret County reports additional COVID-19 death, cases up Monday
- Beaufort to pay $70K in settlement over sexual harassment claims by former employee
- Blaze destroys PKS condominium overnight Thursday
- Carteret County reports 17th COVID-19 death
- Carteret County reports 17 additional COVID-19 cases Friday
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Civil discourse is still possible (109)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrat plans to end the Second Amendment vs. Reality (62)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s keep America great (61)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for life (44)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Two Waves (32)
- Ballots are cast, but counting will resume next week in North Carolina (29)
- EDITORIAL: Action is needed to protect voter process and integrity (22)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An Open Letter to the Carteret County Commissioners (21)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lack of leadership and concern (20)
- EDITORIAL: North Carolina’s future hangs on judicial races (17)
