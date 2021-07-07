St. Peter’s UMC
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City will offer vacation Bible school for children 2 years of age through sixth grade from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, July 12-16. This year’s theme is “Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides.” Printable registration forms are available online at stpetersumc.com.
Christian recording artist Eric Horner will be in concert at the church at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24. An offering will be taken.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will offer a day camp Monday through Friday, July 26-30. Information is available online at parkviewnow.com.
