MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual reverse drawing at the Crystal Coast Civic Center Saturday, Aug. 14, with food, music and prizes, including a grand prize of $10,000.
The theme for this year’s event is “Go for the Gold: A Winning Night,” in celebration of the summer Olympics. Guests are invited to dress as their favorite Olympian or represent their favorite sport for the costume contest.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are $100 and admit two adults, 21 years of age and over. Included in the price of the ticket is dinner from Class Act Catering, featuring international stations serving Italian, Mexican and more, as well as an open bar and music and dancing with DJ Rob Webb. The ticket also grants access to a 50-50 raffle benefitting the Military Affairs Committee, a silent auction with donations from local businesses, axe throwing from Crystal Coast Axe Throwing mobile booth and the “gold” at the end of the night – the $10,000 raffle prize.
“The Reverse Drawing is a great night out for couples, friends or coworkers” chamber program manager Cindy Davison said in a release. “You may buy as many tickets as you like to increase your chances of winning the grand prize. Only 325 tickets are sold, giving guests terrific odds at winning the $10,000 prize. You do not need to be present to win but it’s a great evening out with plenty of activities, great food and dancing.”
Some of the prizes in this year’s silent auction include a private, in-home wine tasting and a four-night stay at a vacation home in Blowing Rock. Local businesses are encouraged to donate gift certificates for experiences or merchandise, themed baskets or items for the home or individual.
“The Reverse Drawing is the Chamber’s primary source of non-dues revenue and the sole fundraiser,” Chamber of Commerce President Tom Kies said. “It allows us to provide support and programs for our members and the community while keeping member dues affordable.”
Tickets for the reverse drawing are available online at nccoastchamber.com or at the chamber headquarters in Makenzie Square, 3332 Bridges St., Suite 6, Morehead City. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The chamber accepts cash, check or Mastercard/Visa, and phone orders with a credit card are accepted at 252-726-6350. According to the chamber, tickets usually sell out in advance and are not typically available at the door.
For more information about the reverse drawing, including tickets, sponsorship opportunities and silent auction donations, contact Ms. Davison at cindy@nccoastchamber.com or 252-726-6350.
