BEAUFORT — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested a Newport man Wednesday on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.
The CCSO said in a Thursday afternoon release the suspect, Peter Scott Klainer, 58, of Newport, is charged with nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Mr. Klainer was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, investigation. Detectives from the sheriff’s office ICAC Task Force, along with the NC. State Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security began the investigation after discovering the suspect was in possession of and distributing images of child exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Bay Run in Newport Wednesday evening. Detectives took Mr. Klainer into custody, and equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime was seized as evidence.
Mr. Klainer is being held at the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $150,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday morning.
