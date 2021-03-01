BEAUFORT — County emergency officials confirm they have recovered the body of man who is believed to have drowned Monday near Jarrett Bay Marine Industrial Park.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told the News-Times crews had recovered the body of the man, Josh Stafford, as of 4 p.m. Monday. He had been missing since at early Monday.
Authorities do not suspect foul play, and the sheriff said video of the incident indicates the man fell off a dock near the boat yard while fishing and did not resurface. His family has been notified, according to Sheriff Buck.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.