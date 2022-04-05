PINE KNOLL SHORES — An appointed Pine Knoll Shores committee Tuesday morning recommended the town apply for an N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program Phase 3 grant to engineer and construct what the state calls “nature-based” solutions for stormwater and flooding hot spots in town.
The town’s North Carolina Resilient Coastal Communities Community Action Team (CAT) met in the town hall and online via GoToWebinar.
The recommendation will go to town commissioners for approval before a grant application is submitted.
Phases 1 and 2 grants, already awarded, ran concurrently under a single contract awarded to 25 communities, also including Cape Carteret and Swansboro, to hire contractors to lead the development of the communities’ resilience strategy in the face of climate change and rising sea level.
Pine Knoll Shores, Cape Carteret and Swansboro all contracted with Dewberry, a nationwide planning and engineering firm, to lead their efforts. Dewberry could be awarded contracts for Phase 3 projects, but not necessarily.
Tuesday, Beth Smyre, a senior planner with Dewberry, told the PKS committee she had been pleased with the town’s online survey, which drew 96 responses.
The most common responses, she said, identified flooding and shoreline erosion as the biggest problems the town faces. She stressed that for Phase 3 of the program the most likely applications to be approved for funds are to be “nature-based solutions” that are likely to lead to shovel-ready projects.
The CAC discussed a number of potential grant-funded projects, including shoreline stabilization, but in the end decided that stormwater and flooding solutions – most likely swales – would have the best chance of winning state approval.
Other ideas included monitoring saltwater intrusion into the drinking water supply and protection oceanfront dunes through planting vegetation and building sand fences.
Those and other items will remain on the town’s list of potential Phase 3 work projects or for funds from other sources, but the committee, PKS Town Manager Brian Kramer and town Planning Director Kevin Reed agreed the stormwater management project would have the best chance of getting state money, given the program’s priority.
Including any of the others in the grant application might lessen the points the application receives in the judging, because some of them, while needed, wouldn’t necessarily lead to shovel-ready projects.
Mr. Kramer said there are examples of successful nature-based stormwater management efforts in town that have led to decreased flooding through infiltration of rain into the ground but said past town efforts to convince property owners to embrace swales have gotten “push back” because of the swales’ impacts on property and landscaping.
Still, he said, the goal of any effort to manage stormwater should be to “prevent septic field inundation and water getting into homes and garages.”
Others at the meeting noted that swales don’t have to be big and wide to do their job – getting water off the hardened streets and into grassy areas where it can seep into the ground – and that the cumulative effect of numerous small swales can be significant.
The deadline for the grant applications is June 3. The town will put together a list of the most flood-prone areas – most being in the eastern part of town in the so-called “bowl” in the “tree streets,” Mimosa, Juniper, Loblolly, Walnut and Oakleaf among them – but some are in the west as well.
Mr. Kramer suggested swales could be coupled with a program to repave some streets to include “crowns” in their centers to encourage movement of water off the hard surfaces.
Recent street work has incorporated that common concept.
He also said the eventual grant application needs to be “as specific as possible” in terms of locations identified and lack of harm to properties.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
