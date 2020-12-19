Salvation Army provides Christmas gifts to area children

MOREHEAD CITY — Stephanie Santana was struggling to afford Christmas gifts for her children.
That all changed Wednesday thanks to The Salvation Army, which provided toys and other items to families in need of a helping hand this holiday season.
“This is a very important help, especially now that COVID has hurt families,” Ms. Santana said. “We didn’t have money for rent and the Salvation Army has helped us. Christmas was going to be very hard but now my kids will have gifts.”
She and her children were among 40 families picking up items at a drive-thru line at the Golden Corral on Arendell Street, where The Salvation Army set up a makeshift toy distribution warehouse. Among the families, about 100 children will be receiving the gifts.
In addition, The Salvation Army is providing toys to about 400 children through Project Christmas Cheer and Camp Happy Kids, two Carteret County nonprofits that also provide gifts to children for the holidays.
“We get all of the toys locally from Toys for Tots, so we always work with the other groups to provide help to them,” Capt. Jamie Goldfarb with The Salvation Army said. “All together we are helping about 500 children this year.”
Capt. Goldfarb said there were a variety of reasons families asked for assistance this year.
“A lot of people just didn’t have the funds for Christmas, some have lost their jobs and some are struggling because of (the coronavirus pandemic),” Capt. Goldfarb said.
The children receiving were those “adopted” through the Salvation Army Angel Tree project, which involved people selecting angels from trees set up at Walmart in Morehead City. Each angel represented a child in need of gifts.
Thanks to an outpouring of support from the community and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots, all Salvation Army angels received gifts, according to Capt. Goldfarb, who thanked the community for their help. Her husband, Maj. Aaron Goldfarb, too, thanked those who helped make the distribution a success.
While the toy distribution goal was meet, Maj. Goldfarb said donations were down overall for the year due to a lack of volunteers and giving to the Red Kettle Campaign and Christmas mail campaign, the two biggest annual fundraisers. The trend is nationwide, with The Salvation Army reporting donations are down by half.
“We are down $110,000 in overall giving locally and down about $40,000 for the Red Kettle campaign,” Maj. Goldfarb said. “We’re hoping for a last-minute rush of donations, but right now we’re looking at having to cut services, such as assistance with rent, utilities and emergency services.”
One way The Salvation Army is hoping to generate donations is through a #RescueChristmas Challenge begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Golden Corral parking lot.
Capt. Goldfarb will be raised in a scissor lift and will not be brought down until a $25,000 goal is reached.
As for those volunteering Dec. 16 to load vehicles at the toy distribution, they said it helps them get into the Christmas spirit.
“The captain needed help and I want to help the needy,” volunteer Bernie Hall said.
Families receiving assistance said it made the difference in having a Merry Christmas.
“My grandchildren would not be having a Christmas if it wasn’t for this,” Cynthia Beacham of Beaufort said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
