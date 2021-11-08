MOREHEAD CITY — No injuries were reported in an accident involving a Morehead City Police Department vehicle that occurred around 8:25 a.m. Thursday on Arendell Street.
Capt. Tim Guthrie with the MCPD said Officer Crystal Henson, identified as C. Henson, was driving a 2013 Ford SUV, owned by the department, east on Arendell Street near the Carteret Community College Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center. A 2006 Hyundai SUV driven by David Smith of Swansboro turned left from Arendell St. in an attempt to enter the culinary school parking lot.
“Mr. Smith failed to yield to our patrol vehicle while turning across US 70 (Arendell Street) and the two vehicles collided in the eastbound lane,” Capt. Guthrie stated in an email to the News-Times.
The Hyundai SUV sustained approximately $1,000 in damages to the right front of the vehicle. The police vehicle sustained approximately $1,000 worth of damages to the left front of the vehicle.
“Our patrol vehicle was not responding to any call for service, just traveling normally under normal speed,” Capt. Guthrie said.
Mr. Smith received a citation for unsafe movement.
No injuries were reported for either party.
