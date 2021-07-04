Planning board to meet Tuesday
The Atlantic Beach planning board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. The meeting is open to the public.
HPC set to convene Tuesday
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission will consider a request for a plaque for a circa 1910 home when it convenes Tuesday.
The board will meet virtually via Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/94992876334?pwd=dGZEakZQUkJjTStwUmk0NVdsRWtHZz09.
A request for a historic plaque for the home at 313 Ann St. is among the agenda items. The owners, Ian and Tracy Huckabee, have requested the plaque. Plaques are awarded to structures at least 100 years old without “extensive” exterior remodeling.
Other items on the agenda are requests for signage at 513 Front St. and 129 Turner St., a request for off-street parking at 616 Ann St. and a request for an addition at 204 Turner St.
The meeting is open to the public.
City council to meet for workshop Wednesday
The Morehead City Council will hold its monthly workshop meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the municipal building, 202 S. 8th St.
Those who would like to attend the meeting virtually can contact city clerk Cathy Campbell for access by emailing cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or calling 252-726-6848, ext. 139, by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.