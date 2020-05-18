MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College is the recipient of two SkillsUSA North Carolina awards.
Bena Weires was named the 2020 Post-Secondary Advisor of the Year, and the CCC SkillsUSA chapter was awarded the Chapter of Excellence Award. Only five North Carolina community colleges and 14 high schools received the Chapter of Excellence Award.
The SkillsUSA Post-Secondary Advisor of the Year award is presented to an advisor who has gone above and beyond to give to their students a life-changing experience in the classroom and is committed to helping them gain experience through SkillsUSA.
Ms. Weires, a career adviser at CCC, started the SkillsUSA chapter four years ago with two members. Today, the chapter has grown to more than 50 members.
“I am so humbled and honored to receive this award. I didn’t know that I was nominated for the award so it was a complete surprise,” Ms. Weires said. “I couldn’t have achieved this award without the support of the SkillsUSA co-advisers. I would also like to thank the college administrative team and the Carteret Community Foundation for recognizing and supporting the mission of SkillsUSA.”
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. When students become SkillsUSA members, they have the opportunity to develop leadership and employability skills, compete in industry-run competitions, network with employers and more.
The purpose of the Chapter of Excellence Award is to recognize healthy SkillsUSA Chapters that are engaging their members in local chapter activities, are supporting student leadership at the local level and are integrating the SkillsUSA framework. This means the local chapters must have a group of elected student officers who hold monthly meetings and create a plan of work that focuses on developing personal technical and workplace skills.
In addition, the students also run the Dress for Success Closet on campus. The closet allows people to donate gently used business attire for the students to use for job interviews.
SkillsUSA members are also eligible to compete in local, state and national skills competitions. In the four years since the CCC chapter started, the college has had two national winners, one national second-place winner, 12 state winners and many who took second and third place at the state competition.
“For a small college, our students make a great showing at the SkillsUSA competitions,” Ms. Weires said. “I am so proud of the students who compete. They go above and beyond their classroom time to work on their skills to be successful at the competitions. They are very impressive and well deserving of the Chapter of Excellence award.”
For more information about SkillsUSA or how to donate to the Dress for Success Closet, call Ms. Weires at 252-222-6156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.