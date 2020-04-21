MOREHEAD CITY — After failing to reach a quorum during its regular March meeting, the Morehead City Planning Board will meet virtually Tuesday evening to consider several items of business.
Only three of the planning board’s seven members attended the in-person meeting March 24, meaning there weren’t enough members present to legally conduct business. Chairman Tom Outlaw acknowledged novel coronavirus concerns likely kept many of the board members home.
To abide by social distancing guidelines, Tuesday’s meeting will be held via electronic meeting platform Zoom. Those who wish to attend should register in advance at us04web.zoom.us/meeting/register/uJQqfuyoqzItCeYnWgW1Me9zg7c26n1XTA.
The board will consider the items that were originally included on the March agenda, as well as several new items. Carryover items include a request submitted by AB Goodrich Contracting, on behalf of Charles Hester Jr., for final plat approval for Mitchell Village Business Park to be located off Executive Drive and known as Acres on Pittman Avenue.
According to the agenda, developers are planning a three-lot commercial subdivision at the southern terminus of Byrd Street, which is accessed from Executive Drive. The planning board approved an identical version of the final plat in October, but the plat has since expired.
The board will also consider final plat approval for Elijah’s Landing, a planned multi-family development to be located at 3200 and 3140 Bridges St. The request was submitted by Keith Walker of East Carolina Community Development Inc., which builds and manages several low-income housing developments in the area. The planning board previously approved the final plat in August, but it has also since expired.
Other items on the board’s agenda include:
- A request by Will Rogers, on behalf of Elba McLawhorn, to rezone 3408 Pine St. from R10 (single-family residential) district to OP (office and professional) district.
- A request by Glenn White to amend the Unified Development Ordinance to add “event venue, residential,” as a special use in the R10 district. The amendment would include a definition and special requirements for the new use.
- A request submitted by Jonathan McDaniel of Bell and Phillips to amend the UDO to add a subdivision exemption for family subdivisions.
- A request received from Robert Chiles Engineering, on behalf of Medical Park Partners, for review of alternate landscape plan for Coastal Carolina Orthodontics at 4358 Bridges St.
- An amendment to planning board bylaws to include rules and procedures for electronic meetings.
- The monthly building and inspections report.
All planning board recommendations go to the city council for final approval.
