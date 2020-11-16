AB council green lights prep work for public safety complex

ATLANTIC BEACH — The town council has given Town Manager David Walker the go-ahead to begin the prep work on the council’s public safety complex project.
The council met for its regular work session Thursday in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom.
During the work session, Thomas Construction Executive Vice President Jim Hundley gave the council an update on the bidding process for subcontractors on the project to replace the existing town hall, fire station and former public works building with a new complex to house the town’s fire department, police department and administrative staff.
After receiving the update, the council unanimously approved, in one motion, several notices to allow Mr. Walker to proceed with the next step in the project. These notices were as follows:
· Accepting bids to demolish a metal storage building behind town hall.
· Accepting bids to install a sewer line and lift station for the project.
· Approving the execution of lease agreements with Atlantic Station for temporary office space for town administration staff.
· Approving the authorization of Spectrum to proceed with trunk wiring at Atlantic Station to facilitate town administration staff’s computer systems.
Mr. Hundley said during his presentation he thinks the bidding process got a good price for the work required.
“We had a very involved outreach campaign with the subcontractors,” he said.
The total bid for the project is $7,052,743. This doesn’t include the cost of pre-engineered storage building, for which the council also unanimously approved a low bid of $106,000 Thursday.
The town is pursuing a loan of $7 million for the project, and Mr. Walker said he’s comfortable using up to $500,000 in town funds to pay the difference.
The next step will be adopting a guaranteed maximum price contract with Thomas Construction. That’s scheduled to go before the council at its next regular meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
Mr. Walker said town officials are also awaiting authorization from the N.C. Local Government Commission for a financing agreement. He said he expects demolition of the existing town hall will begin after January 2021.
In other news at the work session, Mr. Walker informed the council town staff is ready to accept the final bids on the proposed west end stormwater drainage project. This project includes installing a lift station, drainage piping and drop inlets in the neighborhood of Knollwood Drive and Forest Knoll Drive.
Mr. Walker said the low bidder for the project was S.F. Ballou Construction at $229,739. This contract will come before the council at its Nov. 23 meeting for approval.
