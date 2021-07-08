Showboat Motel in Atlantic Beach starts to come down

ATLANTIC BEACH — The long-vacant Showboat Motel began to come down Wednesday, as developers plan to replace it with residential housing.
Showboat Investments LLC, owners of the property where the Showboat Motel currently sits on the Atlantic Beach Causeway, have begun demolishing the building. According to information provided at public meetings, the owners intend to build an eight-duplex residential development on the site, along with landscaping, a service road and a section of sidewalk along the causeway side of the property.
Town officials have expressed support at public meetings for demolishing the motel building, as it has sat unused for years. Officials have referred to the building as an “eyesore” in meetings, and have voiced concern about its effect on the town’s appearance near the Atlantic Beach Causeway bridge, one of two entrances to the town.
Town planning and zoning director Michelle Eitner informed the planning board Tuesday at its regular meeting that Showboat Investments LLC had received its demolition permit. She said the developers of the property are discussing using the building for training with the fire department.
In other news at Tuesday’s planning board meeting, a new edition of the Atlantic Beach land-use plan is on its way to the town council for local approval.
The town planning board met for its regular meeting Tuesday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road, with members Mark Ferrell and Sharron Wilson absent. During the meeting, the board unanimously recommended to the council approval of the draft Coastal Area Management Act LUP, which is required by the state. The plan now goes to the council at its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 26.
Ms. Eitner presented the board the draft LUP at Tuesday’s meeting. She said town officials are midway through the process of getting the plan approved.
“From here it goes to the council for local approval,” she said, “and then to the (N.C.) Coastal Resources Commission for state approval.”
The LUP guides land use and development throughout Atlantic Beach. The existing LUP was adopted in 2008 and work on this new draft began in 2019.
The draft LUP has seven key goals listed in it:
· Protect community character.
· Causeway redevelopment.
· Improve the Circle (development district) area.
· (Address) flooding and water quality.
· Enhance pedestrian and bicycle mobility.
· (Address) appearance and property maintenance.
· Address CRC management topics.
