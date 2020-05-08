Carteret County COVID-19 case count up to 32

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 32.
Health officials have previously stated the case count is thought to be an underrepresentation of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community.
Of the 32 reported cases, 23 of those patients have recovered and have satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements.Three of those patients have died.
County health officials ask residents who are experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19, such as fever and cough, to immediately self-isolate and contact their health care provider to determine if they need to be tested.
Of the 32 cases, most of the patients are in the 50-64 age range. All three of the deaths were patients 65 or older. A majority of the patients, 53%, are male.
