Cape Carteret board hears mixed opinions on trail referendum; vote set for Thursday

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners will vote Thursday night on whether to put a $1.2 million bond referendum to fund construction of the remaining sections of the Cape Carteret Trail on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballot.
The board, during its monthly meeting Monday in town hall and via GoToMeeting videoconference, held the required public hearing and got an earful from residents, some of whom favored the proposed referendum and some who said they don’t want to proceed. Some spoke from remote locations via GoToMeeting, and others entered town hall one-by-one, some wearing masks, to voice their opinions.
One who spoke against holding the referendum was Harry Davis, who lives on Anita Forte Drive. He said the timing isn’t right because the coronavirus pandemic has put many people out of work and they can’t afford the 3- or 4-cent property tax increase required to pay off the bonds if the referendum passes. Carteret County has a school improvement bond referendum on the ballot, he added, and he would prefer any town tax increase to go toward fixing roads.
Another opponent was former Commissioner Charlie Evans. He said he had initially supported construction of the trail, which is to be a 3.5-mile triangular “loop” along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road. Portions have been built along each road, but grant money and donations for the remaining 1.9 miles have dried up.
But now, Mr. Evans said, there are more important needs for tax money. The trail, he said, is a “nice to have” or a want, but not a need and construction should be funded with donations and grants.
Bruce Rogers said his home on Loma Linda Drive flooded badly during a June thunderstorm and the town should spend tax money on stormwater management.
“I think (the trail) is a good idea, but I say ‘no’ for right now,” he said. “Put it on the back burner and get donations.”
But Deanna McElmon, owner of the Cape Carteret Aquatic and Fitness Center on Taylor Notion Road, supports the referendum. Her business has sponsored road races on Thanksgiving to help fund trail construction, and she said it needs to be completed.
Taylor Notion Road and Highway 58, where portions of the trail have been completed, “are not safe” for runners, walkers and cyclists, she said, and completion of the trail “would help bind the community” and enable more students to walk to White Oak Elementary School.
Mayor Will Baker read a letter from town planning board Chairperson John Ritchie, a trail and referendum supporter. Mr. Ritchie, a builder, said it would bring more home construction and increase property values, generating revenue.
The mayor also read several other letters from residents who oppose the referendum because of the possibility of increased taxes and the difficult economy.
But Commissioner Mike King said residents who oppose the referendum are “misunderstanding” its intent. The idea, he said, “is to put the funding to a referendum … so commissioners don’t make the decision, the people do.”
If the referendum were to fail, he said,
“then there would be all kinds of thoughts on how we’d finish.”
Town Manager Zach Steffey said the town would continue to accept written comments before the board votes Thursday on whether to proceed to the referendum. The board couldn’t vote Monday because state law requires a delay of at least 24 hours before voting on issues after public hearings during electronic meetings.
Written comments should be sent to Town Clerk Sherrie Hancock at shancock@capecarteret.org.
The Thursday meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will held via GoToMeeting. For instructions on how to watch and listen, visit the town website at townofcapecarteret.org/.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
