Carteret County reports outside errors in COVID-19 testing process

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported five additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, but due to an outside error with the testing process, the overall number of confirmed cases in Carteret County declined from Thursday.
County Human Resources Director Jaime Long said a reference lab not affiliated with the Carteret County Health Department or Carteret Health Care identified an error within its testing process for COVID-19 and notified the county Friday. The errors included six cases that were reported as positive to the health department this week.
Since the cases cannot be confirmed as positive, they have been removed from the county’s total case count, which stands at 177 as of Friday afternoon. Ms. Long said the six individuals have been contacted about the errors and will be given the opportunity to retest in consultation with their health care provider.
The number of active cases also declined Friday, from 56 to 53. Going into the weekend, 119 people are considered recovered from COVID-19 and five have died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Three patients were hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Friday afternoon.
The county updates a coronavirus dashboard on its website, carteretcountync.gov, by 4 p.m. weekdays. The website also contains an updated Carteret County map with confirmed cases organized by zip code.
County health providers have tested 3,322 individuals for COVID-19, with 2,972 negative results, two inconclusive and 171 pending test results.
The first of a series of county-sponsored drive-through COVID-19 testing events will be held at Smyrna Elementary/Down East Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Residents must preregister for the event by calling 910-267-2044. There are no out-of-pocket costs for the tests, but residents should bring their insurance card, if insured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.