BEAUFORT — A historic church building at 214 Turner St. in Beaufort has received welcome help with renovations this week thanks to youth visiting from across North Carolina.
The recently formed Beaufort By The Sea Church has been receiving a facelift of sorts for the past several months that includes exterior painting of tall masonry walls with white paint and repair of old stained-glass windows in the 1907 building.
While the young people finished their part of the work July 11-14, church members and volunteers will complete the project next week by painting the steeple tower that has stood the test of time for 116 years.
The visiting youth were part of “Deep Impact,” a mission of Baptists on Mission of North Carolina. The 150 young people were spread out across the county doing various projects and were hosted by First Baptist Church of Morehead City.
The church renovations are being finished just in time for Beaufort by the Sea members to celebrate a Silver Anniversary Worship Service at 10 a.m. July 23. The congregation will celebrate its 25th Sunday meeting as a newly formed church.
The newest occupants of the building moved in after they first met on Feb. 5 at Bridgeway Church of the Nazarene in Beaufort, which hosted the fledgling congregation. Beaufort By The Sea members were able to move into their new home on Turner Street after the county commissioners voted unanimously to lease the building to them.
Pastor Rusty Willis said, “Our new congregation will forever be grateful to God and to our county leaders for seeing our homelessness of a church building and (providing) a place that continues to honor God and make possible our growth and positive impact on our county.”
He further thanked the young people who volunteered to assist with work this week.
“Their work ethic was unimaginable,” he said. “They worked really hard all week. They did the best job possible. There’s really no way we can say thank you enough for all they have done.”
In its short time as a congregation, Beaufort By The Sea has grown from 60 to 160 members, according to Pastor Willis.
Once members moved into the 1907 building across from the county courthouse, they went about restoring its former beauty under the leadership of Dr. Bob Garrison. They also equipped it with new technology.
The building was originally built by the Beaufort Free Will Baptist congregation. Three congregations of faithful Christians have flourished within its solid masonry walls. Free Will Baptist was followed by One Harbor Church, which has moved to a new location, with Beaufort By The Sea being the newest occupants.
