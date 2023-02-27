MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College (CCC) trustees got a preliminary look Feb. 22 at facilities and maintenance projects the administration is proposing to request from the county for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Projects include completion of the second phase of a firing range in Newport, renovations to the Wayne West Building to facilitate a health science simulation center, renovations to the McGee Building, storm protection improvements in three buildings, safety upgrades, purchase of a pickup truck, utility cart and custodial equipment and HVAC upgrades.
“We’re really making the county aware of the projects coming up and working with the county in planning for the projects. We want the county to be aware so they will have funds put aside for them rather than letting projects fall behind,” said CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini during the board’s retreat in the McGee Building boardroom.
CCC Trustee Dee Meshaw, who is also the Carteret County finance director, agreed.
“It’s a whole lot easier to keep the funding streams level,” she said. “If we don’t request to set aside funds and then unexpected projects come up, you get a capital dip. It’s difficult to keep that funding stream level if that happens.”
In addition, the college is asking the county to begin setting aside funds for construction of a future Transportation Technology Center (TTC), which would contain construction trades, welding, diesel and heavy equipment and automotive programs. The college has set aside $3.75 million in state funding so far for the facility.
The estimated price tag for the structure three years ago was $10 million, however, with the rising cost of materials, officials said the cost will probably increase. College officials are still looking at designs for the building and recently toured a similar facility at Wayne Community College to gather ideas.
As for the other facilities requests, Dr. Mancini said she was not yet ready to assign a final budget figure. Trustees are expected to vote on the college’s 2023-24 county operations and capital budget requests at their March 8 meeting. The request will then go to county commissioners who must approve their fiscal 2023-24 budget by June 30.
The college’s $27.17 million budget for 2022-23 is made up of state, county and institutional funds. The county allocated $3.8 million to the college for this fiscal year. That includes $1 million for capital and $2.8 million for operations, which goes to fund county paid employees, contracted services and repairs, utilities, insurance and bonding.
The college also received $15.38 million from the state and $7.9 million in institutional money, which includes grants, student aid and other costs.
Trustees also received an update on the college’s 2023-24 priorities for its facilities master plan. The first priority is installation of a health sciences simulation center and the hire of a simulation director. The college recently received a $750,000 Golden Leaf Foundation grant to put toward the simulator, which will be on the first floor of the Wayne West Building. The facility will allow for increased training in allied health programs.
The second priority is continued renovations to the first floor of the McGee Building to continue to consolidate student services programs in one building. The third priority is continued research, location and fundraising discussions for the TTC. The fourth item is continued site work and completion of the county’s second firing range and installation of a training tower. The fifth and final project is completion of new campus signage.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.