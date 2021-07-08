NEWPORT — Tropical Storm Elsa is making its way through North Carolina, and the coast is under a tropical storm warning, including Carteret County.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory for Elsa at 8 a.m. Thursday, the latest available. According to the advisory, Elsa is about 45 miles west of Florence, S.C. and about 150 miles southwest of Raleigh. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving northeast at 18 mph. Elsa’s minimum central barometric pressure is 29.71 inches.
The hurricane center has issued a tropical storm warning for the entire North Carolina coast, including Carteret County. This means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.
In addition to the tropical storm warning, the National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office has issued at 7:30 a.m. Thursday a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Thursday. According to a briefing issued by the NWS at 9 a.m., Elsa is expected to remain on a northeasterly track as it moves across North Carolina.
“As rain from Elsa increases throughout the area this morning, the risk for a couple isolated tornadoes will increase as well,” the weather service said.
According to the briefing, the watch includes all of Carteret County; a couple tornadoes are possible, though no hail is expected. Isolated wind gusts up to 60 mph are also possible.
Elsa is forecast to move across North Carolina through Thursday to the northeast. The NHC forecasts the storm will be off the New England coast by early Friday.
The NHC issues advisories and other information on tropical weather conditions at its website www.nhc.noaa.gov.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
