BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners heard from plenty of supporters of the Down East Public Library but took no action Monday night to solve the dilemma that could force closure of the branch.
The board’s regular monthly session was in its meeting room on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page.
Down East Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who owns and leases to the county the building in which the library is located, recused himself from the discussion. However, during an informal meeting to discuss the issue on April 12 at the Gloucester Community Center, he said, “I support this library, and I don’t wish to remove anything from my district. I only want to add things to the district.” he stated.
“We’re looking at alternatives,” Commissioner Mark Mansfield said after the library supporters had their say Monday night.
The issue that’s causing the problem is a conflict of interest. The state told the county several years ago that Chadwick, who had been appointed to the commission after the death in May 2020 of longtime Down East representative Jonathan Robinson, could not continue to lease the building to the library if he remained on the board after his appointed term expired. Chadwick ran for election in 2022 and won a new four-year term. But the state also allowed the lease to continue until it expires in June 2023.
Susan Wilder, president of the volunteer Friends of the Down East Library, began hearing rumors in March that the space currently housing the library on Highway 70 near the intersection of Harkers Island Road would be closing at the end of June. After repeated calls to county officials, she finally got the rumors confirmed, triggering an uproar in the unincorporated communities east of Beaufort.
Several speakers Monday night criticized the county for not making the situation with the lease public before Wilder confirmed the rumors the library would have to close, and said the library is essential to Down East, used by students and many adults, not just for checking out books but also for connecting to the Internet and faxing documents.
Donna Williamson of Otway was among them.
“You have had the (conflict) letter (from state treasurer Dale Folwell) since 2020,” she said.
Williamson suggested commissioners look into a new location at Eastern Park in Smyrna.
“We’re asking you to do your job,” she said.
Although commissioners said the library is not heavily used, and that anyone, including students, can connect to the internet using hot spots or in parking lots outside schools, such as East Carteret High School.
Wilder disagreed about the statistics. While use of the library was low during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, it has since increased.
But Commissioner Ed Wheatly said the issue is “not about closing the library, it’s about a commissioner who is receiving money” from a lease to the county. “It’s against the law,” he said.
Speaker Mark Hooper of Smyrna pointed out the relevant state law also includes an exemption for leases by elected officials in counties, such as Carteret, which have no municipalities with a population of greater than 20,000.
“You have an alternative,” he said to the board and county staff.
Commission Chair Jimmy Farrington said the board and staff have been thinking about alternatives.
“It’s not an easy thing,” he said. “We need to think this out and figure out a solution.”
Wheatly agreed.
Among the options, he said, are continuing the lease at no cost to the county, letting the friends of the library take over the lease and finding another location.
Farrington, like Chadwick a businessman, said he could have done a lot of business with the county under the exemption Hooper mentioned.
“Just because we can do it (under the exemption) doesn’t mean we should do it,” he said.
Mansfield agreed. “The rule should apply to everybody,” he said.
The board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, May 16, and speakers Monday night indicated they will be back. Many are actively lobbying Folwell to allow the lease to continue.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.